Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Robinson and Miazga square off, and more

A pair of promising young American defenders will go head-to-head this weekend as Antonee Robinson and Matt Miazga square off.

Robinson and Wigan Athletic welcome Miazga and Reading to the DW Stadium on Saturday. Robinson has been one of the top performers in the EFL in midweek action. Wigan Athletic is 22nd in the 24-team division, but a win paired with other results could see Wigan jump several spots up the table.

Miazga and Reading have lost back-to-back league matches, but will look to turn the tide this weekend. The 24-year-old has scored one goal in 12 league appearances this season, The Royals sit two points clear of the Latics in the standings and will hope three points Saturday will further bump them up the table.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on West Ham United in a London Derby. Geoff Cameron and QPR face Duane Holmes and Derby County in EFL Championship action. Weston McKennie and Schalke take on Union Berlin on Friday, John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen, and Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Queretaro in the Liga MX playoffs.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face West Ham United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester City on Saturday.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Barnsley on Saturday.

Tim Ream and Fulham face Swansea City on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stoke City face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Matt Miazga and Reading on Saturday.

fa cup

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Rochdale on Sunday.

premier league cup u-23

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Portsmouth on Friday.

Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Plymouth Argyle on Friday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Scunthorpe United on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Union Berlin on Friday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face John Brooks and Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Timothy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Mainz on Monday.

Khiry Shelton and Paderborn face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Freiburg on Sunday.

2. Bundesliga

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Osnabruck on Friday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face St. Pauli on Saturday.

Julian Green is OUT for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Timothy Tillman and Bayern Munich II face Carl Zeiss Jena on Friday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Duisburg on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Magdeburg on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Blaine Ferri, Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face Aschaffenburg on Saturday.

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face Hamburg on Saturday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

u-19 Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Bochum on Sunday.

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Karlsruher on Sunday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Koln on Sunday.

Ulysses Llanez and Wolfsburg face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Twente on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face PSV on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Helmond Sport on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Telstar on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Gent on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Oostende on Sunday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Excel Mouscron on Friday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Genk on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kayserispor on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face OB on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Yosef Samuel, Louicius Don Deedson and Hobro face Aalborg on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland face Lyngby on Friday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Almeria on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson Jordan-Siebatcheu and Rennes face St. Etienne on Sunday.

Timothy Weah is OUT for Lille. (Injury)

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Chambly on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Hartberg on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch and RB Salzburg face Flyeralarm Admira on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panionios on Saturday.

Sweden

The Allsvenskan and Superettan seasons are on break.

Scotland

premier league

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Hibernian on Saturday.

Kevin Silva and Hearts face Matt Polster and Rangers on Sunday.

championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Ayr United on Saturday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Doxa on Sunday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Empoli on Saturday.

Switzerland

pro league

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Luzern on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal Sarandi face Lanus on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Aldosivi on Sunday.

South Korea

Mix Diskerud and Ulsan Hyundai face Pohang Steelers on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Morelia on Saturday.

ascenso MX playoffs

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Zacatepec XXI on Friday.