Five foreign-based players the USMNT should call in for Nations League

The Concacaf Nations League clash between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Canada is fast approaching, and while Gregg Berhalter provided a glimpse of what he’s planning as far as his roster goes with the calling in of a 20-player camp of MLS players, we still don’t know what foreign-based players he will look to.

Top options like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Zack Steffen are sure to be included, but there are several Americans Abroad prospects who should be considered for the November Nations League matches against Canada and Cuba.

Here are five such prospects, some who have been called in before in 2019, and some others who have yet to be called in by Berhalter since he took charge as USMNT coach:

Duane Holmes

One of the true head-scratching omissions from the October squad, Holmes hasn’t been seen with the USMNT since being injured before the Gold Cup. He has continued to earn regular playing time at Derby County, and could provide some much-needed bite to the USMNT midfield.

Ventura Alvarado

Gregg Berhalter has settled on a regular group of central defender options since taking, but if there’s a centerback who he hasn’t called in who is worthy of a look it’s Alvarado, a key figure for Liga MX leaders Necaxa. A member of the USMNT 2015 Gold Cup squad, Alvarado has developed into a quality defender, and has the passing quality to do well in Berhalter’s system.

Antonee Robinson

Much like Holmes, we haven’t seen Robinson with the USMNT since before the Gold Cup, but the Wigan left back has continued to start regularly for his club and merits another look. Berhalter has continued to call in Daniel Lovitz, and is looking at a new face in Chase Gasper, but Robinson is definitely deserving of another look.

Alfredo Morales

The Fortuna Dusseldorf defensive midfielder earned his long-awaited USMNT return back in September, but suffered an injury against Mexico that kept him out for more than a month. He is back healthy, and has started to earn playing time for Dusseldorf again, and showed enough in September to merit another look from Berhalter.

Julian Green

Another player who has yet to earn a look from Berhalter, Green was a part of the USMNT in 2018, with his goal against France one of the highlights of that transition year. Originally a striker, Green has settled into a box-to-box midfield role in the German second division, and is in the midst of s strong season with Greuther Fuerth. He could fit in well as an option in a number 10 role in Berhalter’s system.

