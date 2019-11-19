Gooch remains sidelined with Sunderland getting back to league play

Lynden Gooch is expected to remain sidelined when Sunderland returns to EFL League One action this weekend.

The 23-year-old was injured in Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers back on Oct. 22nd and has yet to return to Phil Parkinson’s side. He was ruled out for a few weeks, which looks likely to continue this week with domestic play resuming.

“Goochy unfortunately faces another injection on Thursday,” Parkinson said.