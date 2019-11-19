Gooch remains sidelined with Sunderland getting back to league play

Lynden Gooch is expected to remain sidelined when Sunderland returns to EFL League One action this weekend.
The 23-year-old was injured in Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers back on Oct. 22nd and has yet to return to Phil Parkinson’s side. He was ruled out for a few weeks, which looks likely to continue this week with domestic play resuming.
“Goochy unfortunately faces another injection on Thursday,” Parkinson said.
“He has done some running so physically he is in good shape, but as everybody knows, with ankle ligament injuries it’s about contact and striking the ball.”
Gooch has only appeared once under Parkinson, who took over for the sacked Jack Ross. He has four goals in 12 league matches this season and has also featured in the EFL Cup for the Black Cats.
Sunderland are currently ninth in the EFL League One table and will also look to advance in the FA Cup this week. Parkinson’s bunch travels to Gillingham on Wednesday, which is a replay in the first round of the competition.
Gooch will try to play a part in Sunderland’s upcoming league matches against Coventry City and Burton Albion.
Comments