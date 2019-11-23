Green out through December with knee injury

Julian Green is set to miss the next month of matches for Greuther Furth.

The club announced Friday that Green suffered a partially ruptured knee ligament over the international break and will be out at least until the international break. Green, 24, has been one of the team’s top performers this campaign, scoring four goals in 13 league appearances.

🎙️#Leitl „Max #Sauer macht gute Fortschritte und hat Teile des Trainings absolviert. Nicht zur Verfügung steht uns @J_Green37 mit einer Teilruptur des Innenbandes. Mit Paul #Seguin und Mergim #Mavraj haben wir zwei Spieler, bei denen der Einsatz ungewiss ist.#kleeblatt #SGFFCN — SpVgg Greuther Fürth (@kleeblattfuerth) November 22, 2019

The U.S. Men’s National Team product has 10 league goals and four assists in three seasons with Furth, with 2019-20 being his best campaign so far.

Green has fought to get back into the USMNT fold under first-year head coach Gregg Berhalter, but has yet to receive a call from the 43-year-old. Despite helping Furth to a current eighth place spot in the 2. Bundesliga, Green will now hope for a speedy recovery.

Furth hosts Nuremberg on Sunday in their first match back from the international break, before having four additional league fixtures from Dec. 1st-21st. Following their showdown with Erzgebirge Aue on the 21st, the club will enter the winter break which will see them out of action until Jan. 28th, 2020.