UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

There will be plenty of soccer to enjoy this week on TV and major streaming services as group stage matches come to the business end for Europe’s highest honor, the UEFA Champions League.
Group H is still up for grabs heading into the week with Ajax, Chelsea, and Valencia all tied in regards to points. Wednesday will see Valencia and Chelsea square off at Mestalla, with Chelsea looking to advance a 1-0 loss to the La Liga side back in London earlier in the tournament.
In Group F, Inter Milan will need some help to advance as it trails Borussia Dortmund by three points. Luckily for Antonio Conte’s side, Dortmund faces Barcelona this week will be a tough task for the Bundesliga giants.
Elsewhere, River Plate has a chance to lick its wounds following Saturday’s loss to Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores Final. The time is still to be determined, but it’ll go for hardware once more on Tuesday against Central Córdoba for the Copa Argentina.
Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Genoa
Superliga Argentina
5 p.m. –fuboTV – Colón vs Estudiantes
7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55 p.m. – fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – Galatasaray vs Club Brugge
12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Lokomotiv Moskva vs Bayer Leverkusen
3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Real Madrid vs PSG
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiakos Piraeus
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Crvena Zvezda vs Bayern München
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Atalanta vs Dinamo Zagreb
3 p.m. –fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – Juventus vs Atlético Madrid
Copa Argentina
TBA – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs River Plate
EFL Championship
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Reading vs Leeds United
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Jamshedpur
CONCACAF League
10 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Motagua vs Deportivo Saprissa
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV , B/R Live – Zenit vs Olympique Lyonnais
12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Valencia vs Chelsea
3 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – Liverpool vs Napoli
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Genk vs Salzburg
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs Benfica
3 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs Inter Milan
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Lille vs Ajax
Chinese Super League
6:35a.m. –ESPN+ – Hebei CFFC vs Guangzhou Evergrande FC
6:35a.m. –ESPN+ – Beijing Renhe vs Shanghai East Asia
Primera A
5:30p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs LDU Quito
7:45p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Aucas
EFL Championship
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Mumbai City
Primera Division
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Progreso vs Peñarol
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
10:50a.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Krasnodar vs Basel
10:50a.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Trabzonspor vs Getafe
10:50a.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Astana vs Manchester United
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live, UniMás – Young Boys vs Porto
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Feyenoord vs Rangers
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Saint-Étienne vs Gent
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Oleksandria vs Wolfsburg
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – CSKA Moskva vs Ludogorets
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Ferencváros vs Espanyol
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Roma
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Wolfsberger AC vs Borussia M’gladbach
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Beşiktaş vs Slovan Bratislava
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Sporting Braga vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – AZ vs Partizan
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Vitória Guimarães vs Standard Liège
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Lazio vs CFR Cluj
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Celtic vs Rennes
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live, UniMás – Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt
3 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Sevilla vs Qarabağ
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – F91 Dudelange vs APOEL
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live- Malmö FF vs Dynamo Kyiv
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Lugano vs København
3 p.m. –fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live- Sporting CP vs PSV
3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Rosenborg vs LASK Linz
Australian W-League
3:30a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Primera A
3:30p.m. – fuboTV – Delfin vs Independiente del Valle
7:30p.m. –fuboTV – Macará vs Emelec
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Odisha
I liked it better when this site covered US soccer like the College Cup.
I can get this on 10 million sites.
LikeLike