UEFA Champions League headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

There will be plenty of soccer to enjoy this week on TV and major streaming services as group stage matches come to the business end for Europe’s highest honor, the UEFA Champions League.

Group H is still up for grabs heading into the week with Ajax, Chelsea, and Valencia all tied in regards to points. Wednesday will see Valencia and Chelsea square off at Mestalla, with Chelsea looking to advance a 1-0 loss to the La Liga side back in London earlier in the tournament.

In Group F, Inter Milan will need some help to advance as it trails Borussia Dortmund by three points. Luckily for Antonio Conte’s side, Dortmund faces Barcelona this week will be a tough task for the Bundesliga giants.

Elsewhere, River Plate has a chance to lick its wounds following Saturday’s loss to Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores Final. The time is still to be determined, but it’ll go for hardware once more on Tuesday against Central Córdoba for the Copa Argentina.

Here’s a closer look at all of the action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – SPAL vs Genoa

Superliga Argentina

5 p.m. –fuboTV – Colón vs Estudiantes

7:10 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentinos Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. – fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – Galatasaray vs Club Brugge

12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Lokomotiv Moskva vs Bayer Leverkusen

3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Real Madrid vs PSG

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiakos Piraeus

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Crvena Zvezda vs Bayern München

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Atalanta vs Dinamo Zagreb

3 p.m. –fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – Juventus vs Atlético Madrid

Copa Argentina

TBA – fuboTV – Central Córdoba SdE vs River Plate

EFL Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Reading vs Leeds United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Jamshedpur

CONCACAF League

10 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Motagua vs Deportivo Saprissa

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. – Galavision, fuboTV , B/R Live – Zenit vs Olympique Lyonnais

12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Valencia vs Chelsea

3 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – Liverpool vs Napoli

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Genk vs Salzburg

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – RB Leipzig vs Benfica

3 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Slavia Praha vs Inter Milan

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Lille vs Ajax

Chinese Super League

6:35a.m. –ESPN+ – Hebei CFFC vs Guangzhou Evergrande FC

6:35a.m. –ESPN+ – Beijing Renhe vs Shanghai East Asia

Primera A

5:30p.m. –fuboTV – Universidad Católica vs LDU Quito

7:45p.m. –fuboTV – Barcelona vs Aucas

EFL Championship

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– NorthEast United vs Mumbai City

Primera Division

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Progreso vs Peñarol

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

10:50a.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Krasnodar vs Basel

10:50a.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Trabzonspor vs Getafe

10:50a.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Astana vs Manchester United

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live, UniMás – Young Boys vs Porto

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Feyenoord vs Rangers

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Saint-Étienne vs Gent

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Oleksandria vs Wolfsburg

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – CSKA Moskva vs Ludogorets

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Ferencváros vs Espanyol

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live – İstanbul Başakşehir vs Roma

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Wolfsberger AC vs Borussia M’gladbach

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Beşiktaş vs Slovan Bratislava

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Sporting Braga vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

12:55p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – AZ vs Partizan

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Vitória Guimarães vs Standard Liège

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Lazio vs CFR Cluj

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Celtic vs Rennes

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live, UniMás – Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt

3 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA, B/R Live – Sevilla vs Qarabağ

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – F91 Dudelange vs APOEL

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live- Malmö FF vs Dynamo Kyiv

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Lugano vs København

3 p.m. –fuboTV , Galavision, B/R Live- Sporting CP vs PSV

3 p.m. –fuboTV , B/R Live – Rosenborg vs LASK Linz

Australian W-League

3:30a.m. –ESPN+ – Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Primera A

3:30p.m. – fuboTV – Delfin vs Independiente del Valle

7:30p.m. –fuboTV – Macará vs Emelec

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Chennaiyin vs Odisha