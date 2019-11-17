Video: Dest stands out in his cap-tying performance for USMNT

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 3 hours ago Follow @soccerbyives
Sergino Dest, USMNT, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team
ORLANDO —Sergino Dest had every reason to feel nervous heading into Friday’s U.S. Men’s National Team match against Canada. He was set to play in the match that would seal his international soccer fate for (…)
ORLANDO — The absence of Christian Pulisic from the U.S. Men’s National Team left a big void in the USMNT attack, but the team’s most in-form attacking threat stepped up to the challenge, capping a dream (…)
Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC can now start prepping for Nov. 19th’s 2019 MLS Expansion Draft. 19 MLS clubs released their lists of players eligible for the draft, which will see the 2020 newcomers have the (…)
ORLANDO — The U.S. Men’s National Team went looking for revenge, and came away with a healthy serving, along with a side of restored confidence in a victory that meant far more than the three points it (…)
ORLANDO — Friday saw another prominent figure of U.S. Soccer honored following the conclusion of his domestic and international career. Longtime USMNT player DaMarcus Beasley spoke to media at Exploria (…)
Brian Fernandez’s time with the Portland Timbers is over. MLS announced Friday that they’ve terminated Fernandez’s contract and he has been removed from the club’s roster. Fernandez entered Major (…)
In a must-win game for the U.S. Men’s National Team, Jordan Morris rose to the occasion in a sensational performance. With Christian Pulisic out, Morris stepped up and produced a goal and assist in the (…)
Mexico punched its ticket to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and the 2021 Gold Cup with its victory on Friday. Tata Martino’s side ran away with a 3-0 road win over Panama, sealing a berth in the next (…)
Louisville City aims for their third straight USL Championship title while Real Monarchs SLC stand in their way, looking for their first.
Good video and great to hear a player speak wearing a US shirt with true confidence without a hint of arrogance.
LikeLike