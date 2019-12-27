Americans Abroad Boxing Day Rewind: Ream, Holmes, and more

Tim Ream and Fulham avoid a massive upset on Boxing Day and picked up a draw at Luton Town.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road. Ream was strong in defense, making three clearances, making eight recoveries, and successfully completing two dribbles. Despite Fulham having to score a 90th minute equalizer to earn a draw, the London club remains in fifth place in the EFL Championship table. Up next for the 32-year-old is a home date with Stoke City at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Duane Holmes played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic. Antonee Robinson also started and played 90 minutes for the Latics. Christian Pulisic and DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench in league losses, Chris Durkin continued to start for Sint-Truiden, and Niko Hamalainen went 90 minutes for Kilmarnock.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Boxing Day schedule:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic came off the bench and played 23 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Southampton on Thursday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 27 minutes in Newcastle United’s 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Thursday.

Championship

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on Thursday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Wigan Athletic.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 3-3 draw with Luton Town on Thursday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 68 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 loss to Reading on Thursday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Stoke City’s 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play for Reading.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town on Thursday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 79 minutes in Sunderland’s 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Thursday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played eight minutes in Southend United’s 2-2 draw with MK Dons on Thursday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-0 loss to Portsmouth on Thursday.

Scotland

Championship

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 1-0 loss to Rangers on Thursday.

Matt Polster did not dress for Rangers.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 2-0 loss to Hibernian on Thursday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 90 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 1-0 loss to Waasland-Beveren on Thursday.

Brenden Hines-Ike came off the bench and played one minute in Kortrijk’s 1-0 win over Circle Brugge on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 4-0 win over Zulte Waregem on Thursday,

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich dressed but did not play in Frosinone’s 2-1 loss to Crotone on Thursday.