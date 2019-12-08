Chris Durkin makes first league start for Sint-Truiden

D.C. United Homegrown loanee Chris Durkin earned his first league start for Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

The 19-year-old started and played 89 minutes in his side’s 2-1 loss to Club Brugge on Saturday, It was his first start since arriving on loan from his parent MLS club.

Since making the move to the club in August, Durkin had only totaled 27 minutes in league and cup play off the bench.

An eligible player for the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, Durkin made 13 appearances for D.C. United in 2019, but slid down the depth chart over the season. In total, Durkin has 36 regular season appearances for the Black and Red, scoring one goal.

Sint-Truiden are ninth in the Belgian Pro League following the loss and next faces Zulte Waregem on Dec. 14th.