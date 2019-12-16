El Clasico headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

With 16 match weeks in the books, the usual suspects have risen to to top of the La Liga table. Real Madrid and Barcelona enter Wednesday’s edition of El Clasico all tied up with 35 points each, making the match crucial as they each look to create some separation atop the table.

After a 2-2 draw in the first matchup in 2018, Barcelona went on to take the finale with a dominant 5-1 drubbing, leaving Madrid desperate to earn a first win against its rival since August of 2017.

On Tuesday, the Bundesliga offering of Borussia Dortmund versus RB Leipzig has potential to shake up the table. Dortmund comes in on a roll, earning wins in its last four games across all competitions while Leipzig finds itself at the top of the table on the heels of a 3-0 weekend win over Fortuna.

The FIFA Club World Cup enters the business end this week, freshly minted Copa Libertadores winner Flamengo will face Qatari side Al-Hilal on Tuesday, and Mexico’s CF Monterrey sees reigning European champion Liverpool on Wednesday.

For Liverpool, that’ll be two matches in less than 24 hours as it also has EFL Cup action to prepare for on Tuesday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Monday

Premier League

2:45 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Serie A

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Cagliari vs Lazio

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. – fuboTV – Santa Clara vs Sporting CP

3:15 p.m. – fuboTV – Porto vs Tondela

FA Cup

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Boston United vs Rochdale

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Trabzonspor vs Denizlispor

Tuesday

Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Werder Bremen vs Mainz 05

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV , FOX Deportes – Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig

2:30 p.m. – fuboTV, TUDN USA – Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim

FIFA Club World Cup

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Al Sadd vs ES Tunis

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Flamengo vs Al Hilal

EFL Cup

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Aston Villa vs Liverpool

FA Cup

2:30 p.m. – ESPN+ – Plymouth Argyle vs Bristol Rovers

Coupe de la Ligue

3:05 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Monaco vs Lille

Taça de Portugal

9:15 a.m. – fuboTV – Academico Viseu vs Chaves

Wednesday

Bundesliga

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Freiburg vs Bayern München

2:30 p.m. –fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04

La Liga

2 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Serie A

12:55 p.m. – ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Brescia vs Sassuolo

FIFA Club World Cup

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes- Monterrey vs Liverpool

EFL League Cup

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Everton vs Leicester City

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Oxford United vs Manchester City

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs Colchester United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – NorthEast United vs Bengaluru

KNVB Beker

12:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Telstar vs Ajax

2:45 p.m. – fuboTV – VVV vs PSV

Taça de Portugal

3:45 p.m. – fuboTV – Benfica vs Sporting Braga

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. -B/R Live – Hearts vs Celtic

Thursday

Australian W-League

3:30 a.m. – ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Perth Glory

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City

KNVB Beker

12:30 p.m. – Fox Sports 2 – Groningen vs Utrecht

2:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Cambuur vs Feyenoord