Llanez, Pomykal and Ferreira headline young USMNT squad for January camp

The first U.S. Men’s National Team camp of the new year will feature a very young squad, with an eye toward Olympic qualifying and looking ahead to the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle

Ulysses Llanez, Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira headline a young contingent being called into the USMNT January camp, which will take place in Doha, Qatar in January. A total of 12 uncapped players are being brought in, with 14 players on the squad age-eligible for the upcoming Olympic qualifying cycle.

Llanez and Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis are the lone inclusions who currently play outside MLS. Llanez is at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, where he has enjoyed success on the club;’s U-19 team, while Cappis plays for Danish side Hobro, which is currently in its offseason.

Ferreira will take part in his first USMNT camp after having recently secured his U.S. citizenship. The 19-year-old son of former MLS MVP David Ferreira, Jesus Ferreira is coming off a breakout season with FC Dallas, registering eight goals and six assists as a regular starter for the Western Conference club.

One veteran who has made his way back into the USMNT mix is Bill Hamid, who will take part in his first camp under Gregg Berhalter. Hamid is coming off an outstanding season with D.C. United, a season which helped precipitate his permanent transfer back to D.C. United from Danish club Midtjylland.

The USMNT squad features just a handful of first-choice regulars, with Aaron Long and Jordan Morris the lone regular USMNT starters in the group. A nucleus of roster regulars such as Sean Johnson, Gyasi Zardes, Paul Arriola, Reggie Cannon, Cristian Roldan and Sebastian Lletget make up the veteran nucleus of the group.

U.S. Under-17 national team midfielder Bryang Kayo, a D.C. United academy product who is currently without a club, is the youngest of the new faces, which will convene in Qatar for training camp from January 5 to January 25 before heading to California for the February 1 friendly against Costa Rica. Kayo first trained with the USMNT as a guest training in the team’s pre-Gold Cup preparation camp back in May. Kayo has reportedly been linked to a potential move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, but any move to Europe would have to wait until he turns 18 in July.

Here is the full 25-man roster for the January USMNT camp:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS (8): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Christian Cappis (Hobro), Bryang Kayo (Unattached), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)