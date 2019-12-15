Miazga misses latest Reading match with hamstring injury

Matt Miazga missed Reading’s scoreless draw on Saturday and could be out for the near future.

Miazga was not in the 18-man squad for the Royals’ 0-0 draw at Stoke City due to a hamstring injury picked up on Friday in training. There is no timetable for Miazga’s return, who has already missed nine matches this season with injuries.

The 24-year-old center back has scored one goal this season for Reading since arriving for his second loan spell with the EFL Championship side. Miazga has made 33 appearances with the Royals over the last two seasons, helping the club avoid relegation earlier in Spring 2019.

He’s continued to move up the ranks with the U.S. Men’s National Team, earning seven caps in 2019. In total, Miazga has 18 caps with the USMNT, and will hope to continue being a part of Gregg Berhalter’s squad in 2020.

Reading are currently 18th in the English second tier with 23 points in 21 matches. The club continues a busy holiday schedule with a home match against Derby County on Dec. 21st.