Ranking the USMNT Talent Pool: Strikers

With World Cup qualifying less than a year away, and the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, it is a good time to take stock of the U.S. Men’s National Team talent pool heading into 2020.

Over the course of the final days of the year, SBI will look at the talent pool at every USMNT position, and rank the top players based on current form, and potential, as we move into the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.

We begin with the striker position, which has plenty of young talent in the pipeline, though few options playing regularly in top leagues.

Here are the top 10 strikers in the USMNT Talent Pool:

Jozy Altidore

The 30-year-old striker had himself a tough 2019, with injuries cutting into his availability at key moments, but when he was healthy, he remained the imposing and dangerous attacking threat he has been for the past decade.

The challenge for Altidore in 2020 will be to stay healthy and maintain a high level as he prepares to face a challenge from a looming generation of prospects ready to take his starting spot with the USMNT.

Josh Sargent

The heir to the throne, Sargent had a roller-coaster 2019, enduring a disappointing first half of the year before enjoying a much better second half of 2019. His year was cut short by injury, but Sargent, who turns 20 in February, still showed before the injury that he is very much worthy of the label of “Striker of the Future”.

Sargent’s successful run at Werder Bremen helped him earn a starting USMNT role in Nations League, and if he can recover from his recent hamstring injury to return to Bremen’s playing rotation, Sargent will have a good chance of supplanting Altidore as the top USMNT option at striker.

Gyasi Zardes

The veteran striker suffered through what became a forgettable season for the Columbus Crew, but he continued to deliver goals for club and country, scoring 13 goals for the Crew and a team-high six goals for the USMNT.

The 28-year-old will be facing a tough challenge in 2020 as Sargent and Altidore look to stay ahead of him at strike, but with the Crew looking to revamp their squad, a Columbus revival could help Zardes boost his stock.

Sebastian Soto

One of the stars of the USMNT Under-20 World Cup squad last summer, Soto has become a bit of a forgotten man due to being buried on the bench at Hannover after refusing to sign a new contract, but his recent lack of playing time doesn’t change the fact he is still one of the best goal-scoring prospects in the American pipeline.

A move away from Hannover seems inevitable at this point, and his next move will dictate just how quickly he can develop into a threat to move further up this chart. His movement and finishing ability make the 19-year-old a prospect to watch.

Jeremy Ebobisse

The Portland Timbers striker has seen his share of time for club and country in wide roles, but he’s a striker at heart, and if he can see more consistent playing time as a number nine, Ebobisse has the qualities to stay near the top of this list.

Recent knee surgery will cost him a chance of taking part in the January USMNT camp, but the 22-year-old should be back in time to feature in Under-23 Olympic qualifying.

Andrija Novakovich

After two good seasons in the Netherlands, first with second-division side Telstar and then Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard, Novakovich finally stopped waiting for a chance with Reading FC, making a transfer move to Serie B side Frosinone.

The move has helped the 23-year-old Novakovich earn regular minutes in a tough defensive league. Goals haven’t been as easy to come by as they were when he was playing in the Netherlands, but the 6-foot-4 forward is someone Berhalter will need to consider. especially if he can help Frosinone gain promotion to Serie A.

Haji Wright

A move away from Schalke has helped Wright earn some regular playing time for Dutch side VVV Venlo, where he’s been playing in a wide forward role. The minutes have been steady, though he’s still searching for his first league goal.

The 21-year-old striker brings a 6-foot-3 frame to the number 9 role, and is eligible to compete in the 2020 Olympics if the Americans qualify.

Bobby Wood

This might feel like a high placement for a player who hasn’t seen much playing time for club or country in the past two years, but the 27-year-old feels like the kind of prospect who could rocket up the list if he made the right move to land some regular minutes.

It would be a mistake to rule out a career resurrection for a striker who has had so many memorable moments in the USMNT lineup, but it may be time for Wood to consider a move to MLS, or simply away from Germany, to kickstart his career.

Mason Toye

A quiet rookie year in 2018 kept Toye off the radar, but 2019 offered some impressive glimpses with Minnesota United, where the 6-foot-3 forward made the most of playing for noted forward-developer Adrian Heath.

Toye notched six goals and three assists in 2019, and if he can continue to earn regular minutes for the Loons in 2020 he should play a major role in Olympic qualifying with the U.S. Under-23 national team.

Christian Ramirez

Though he found himself on his third MLS team in two seasons, Ramirez continued to score goals, finishing with nine goals for the second straight season. The 27-year-old will now have a chance to play for new Houston Dynamo head coach Tab Ramos, and could benefit from a Dynamo resurgence.