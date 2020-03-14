Ranking the USMNT Talent Pool: Strikers

With World Cup qualifying just months away, and the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, it is a good time to take stock of the U.S. Men’s National Team talent pool heading into 2020.
With the soccer world on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, SBI will look at the talent pool at every USMNT position, and rank the top players based on recent form, and potential, as we move into the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.
The striker position has plenty of young talent in the pipeline, though few options playing regularly in top leagues.
Here are the top 10 strikers in the USMNT Talent Pool:
Jozy Altidore
The 30-year-old striker had himself a tough 2019, with injuries cutting into his availability at key moments, but when he was healthy, he remained the imposing and dangerous attacking threat he has been for the past decade.
The challenge for Altidore in 2020 will be to stay healthy and maintain a high level as he prepares to face a challenge from a looming generation of prospects ready to take his starting spot with the USMNT.
Josh Sargent
The heir to the throne, Sargent had a roller-coaster 2019, enduring a disappointing first half of the year before enjoying a much better second half of 2019. His year was cut short by injury, but the 20-year-old still showed before the injury that he is very much worthy of the label of “Striker of the Future”.
Sargent’s successful run at Werder Bremen helped him earn a starting USMNT role in Nations League, and if he can continue to earn regular minutes in the Bundesliga Sargent will have a good chance of supplanting Altidore as the top USMNT option at striker.
Gyasi Zardes
The veteran striker suffered through what became a forgettable season for the Columbus Crew, but he continued to deliver goals for club and country, scoring 13 goals for the Crew and a team-high six goals for the USMNT.
The 28-year-old will be facing a tough challenge in 2020 as Sargent and Altidore look to stay ahead of him at strike, but with the Crew having revamped their squad, a Columbus revival could help Zardes boost his stock.
Jesus Ferreira
Though there is still some question about what position he’s best suited to play, we’ll slot in Ferreira as a striker for now after an impressive 2019 season spent mainly in a striker role. The Colombian-born FC Dallas standout filed a one-time change of association to play for the United States, and made an impressive USMNT debut in January.
He was set to play a key role for the U.S. Olympic qualifying team before the qualifying tournament was postponed, but should return to his key role with FC Dallas once MLS returns to action.
Andrija Novakovich
After two good seasons in the Netherlands, first with second-division side Telstar and then Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard, Novakovich finally stopped waiting for a chance with Reading FC, making a transfer move to Serie B side Frosinone.
The move has helped the 23-year-old Novakovich earn regular minutes in a tough defensive league. Goals haven’t been as easy to come by as they were when he was playing in the Netherlands, but the 6-foot-4 forward has helped Frosinone vie for a potential promotion to Serie A.
Sebastian Soto
One of the stars of the USMNT Under-20 World Cup squad last summer, Soto has become a bit of a forgotten man due to being buried on the bench at Hannover after refusing to sign a new contract, but his recent lack of playing time doesn’t change the fact he is still one of the best goal-scoring prospects in the American pipeline.
A move away from Hannover seems inevitable at this point, and his next move will dictate just how quickly he can develop into a threat to move further up this chart. His movement and finishing ability make the 19-year-old a prospect to watch.
Jeremy Ebobisse
The Portland Timbers striker has seen his share of time for club and country in wide roles, but he’s a striker at heart, and if he can see more consistent playing time as a number nine, Ebobisse has the qualities to stay near the top of this list.
Offseason knee surgery cost him a chance at taking part in the January USMNT camp, but the 23-year-old was called in to the U.S. Olympic qualifying squad.
Haji Wright
A move away from Schalke has helped Wright earn some regular playing time for Dutch side VVV Venlo, where he’s been playing in a wide forward role. The minutes have been steady, though he’s still searching for his first league goal.
The 21-year-old striker brings a 6-foot-3 frame to the number 9 role, and is eligible to compete in the 2020 Olympics if the Americans qualify.
Bobby Wood
This might feel like a high placement for a player who hasn’t seen much playing time for club or country in the past two years, but the 27-year-old feels like the kind of prospect who could rocket up the list if he made the right move to land some regular minutes.
It would be a mistake to rule out a career resurrection for a striker who has had so many memorable moments in the USMNT lineup, but it may be time for Wood to consider a move to MLS, or simply away from Germany, to kickstart his career.
Khiry Shelton
Few players enjoyed a better start to the 2020 MLS season than Shelton, who rejoined Sporting Kansas City after a stint in Germany. The 26-year-old has looked outstanding in his two matches for SKC, forming a good partnership with Mexican striker Alan Pulido.
There is no guarantee that Shelton can keep up his torrid early pace, but with defenses paying attention to Pulido, Shelton could be in for a big year, which could help him catch Berhalter’s attention.
I like Soto as a young prospect. He needs to start playing again.
I haven’t counted on Altidore for many, many years now
The #1 name that I was expecting to see on your “Top 10” was Jesús Ferreira
What a depressing article. We suck. Sargent is the only guy to get excited about.
What about Dwyer? Lol. Yeah he sucks. And I’m from KC.
For the US National team in the past we may have focused on physique because a central forward does require a more physical presence to win challenges for balls and win headers. More recently though speed and timing and knowledge of the game have become better qualities. Soto is a great example against several physical teams he was able to score relying on all three traits. Muscles doesn’t Mena anything at center forward. Altidore is overweight that’s why he keeps getting injured he was not fit. Look at his injury since the 2014 world cup. We need to bring in several guys for camp in january at forward to get them motivated for there next career goal. Would like to see. Toye Wright Soto and ebobise basically the u23 Olympic forwards. Qualifying is around the corner and we need to start now with all the best talent we have.
At this moment….we suck!
Jozy is done.
Wood,Wright and Novakovich are failing in Europe.
Toye and Ebobisse are just average players in MLS, while Ramirez has been mostly a bench player.
One of our weakest positions. Sargent and Soto may develop into really good international strikers, but I doubt it will happen until after 2022. Until then, we have to cross fingers Jozy can be healthy and motivated. If not, I’m at a loss at who can help us here against top competition.
Our striker depth chart actually depends on the formation and how people view certain players. Right now I’d rank them as follows…
Lone Striker:
1) Jozy, 2) Sargent, 3) Morris, 4) Zardes/Soto. 5) Wright/Ebobisse
Two Striker formation:
1) Sargent & Weah, 2) Jozy & Morris, 3) Zardes & Soto, 4)
–
I’ve not seen enough Soto to really pick him, but I’ve not been overly impressed with Zardes. Unfortunately we don’t have much evidence of any of our younger players being ready to step up and push some of the older players (Jozy, Wood, Zardes) out of the picture.
–
IMO Weah’s current best position with the USMNT would be as a winger. He may grow into a player who can play the 9 role, but right now I don’t see him as a striker unless paired with a more physical presence up top.
The only future striker is Sebastian Soto others are playing winger roles we have that role covered aready. Overall Soto showed all the qualities you want in a center striker or striker. Movement of the ball passing ability timing defensive pressure and most importantly goals. Would just be interested in him making a move and starting to play also Toye looks like a prospect with ebobise needing a look too. I agree Bobby would needs a revival away from Bundesliga but he has showed that without good service in front of goal he can score.
If you’re going to list Toye and Ramirez, you might as well put Brian White in there as well. 9 goals, 2 assists in 21 games in what was his first year of regular minutes. 23 years old; 2 years older than Toye (6 goals, 3 assists in 17 games) and 5 years younger than Ramirez (9 goals, 3 assists in 27 games).
As an LAFC supporter……. I want/wanted to like Christian Ramiriez as a player. He seems a good dude, works hard, puts himself in positions to score. Unfortunately he leaves 9/10 great opportunities wanting. Can’t even put it on frame. Not international level.
With the perpetual, utter lack of options at forward for the U.S.- US Soccer needs to make it a mission, dedicate a division with talent scouts and specialized teachers specific to finding, developing strikers. It’s urgent. we need a stable of ruthless sharpshooters. Yesterday.
If you list Bobby Wood as a striker, why not Jordan Morris? Right now Morris is better than those you listed no matter where they start on the field. With his speed, he can stretch the field better than the other options and he has recently demonstrated an ability to hold up and bring teammates into the play.
I can agree. I like Morris as a 9, he puts pressure on the CBs with his movement. He’s a better passer, than everyone on this list. Younger than Altidore & Zardes, older than Sargent. I think there’s a big age gap, if Sargent is 3rd choice, after Jozy & Zardes. Ives list is a lot deeper than GBs call ups.
Tim Weah.
i know most folks fancy Tim as a winger, but i really like him as a 9.
Emery, Tuchel, and Brendan Rodgers all seemed to think of Tim as a 9 too.
If only 75% of this list can make a move from their current club and find a new, better one, with playing time, or recover from current injuries, or become less Gyasi Zardes- like, the Forward pool would be promising.
This is sad list
so sad that the u.s. shud consider dropping soccer…
“Looking the part helps get the chance to fill it. But if you fill the part, it matters not if you look it.” – by Malcolm Forbes……Note to all young strikers, THAT IS BS!!!!!
–
It’s not about your talent or abilities or what you can do on the field season after season, it’s not about productivity or longevity on the field…….it’s only about looking like a jacked athlete and being built. That’s it, as simple as that, look the part. It doesn’t really matter about your performance on the field or the league you play in or your stats over time (which includes doing your job – scoring goals), because all you have to do to be deemed on top of your game is look like a jacked athlete. “LOOKING THE PART” than actually “BEING THE PART”, because you can be in a league and perform less in a 5 year period than other strikers (some of whom should be retired), never crowned the best at anything (ANYTHING), prone to injuries like it was going out of style (don’t forget tho it’s ALL about looking the part!!!!), hardly able to complete a season health, show no form of extra ordinary talent or ability on the field what so ever, accomplish absolutely nothing worthy of putting you in ANY top spot……..YET STILL RISE TO BE THE BEST STRIKER IN THE US POOL.
–
FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT and if you don’t…. it wouldn’t matter anyway on the USMNT. Word for the wise
Note to bizzy: most #9’s are pretty big.
Is there anyone that needs to be added to the list? Any Jack McInerny types that you feel are missing?
SilverRey,
if you are trying to be witty or contradicting, at least be smart about it man. Most strikers in top leagues around the world, that know more about the beautiful game, are not jacked athletes (as perceived by the USMNT and others like yourself)….and by the way, have you even seen Zardes, Ebobisse, Novakovich, Sargent, Wood etc???? Which one of these guys are “jacked and really muscular”???? Or are you mistaking the meaning of big and Jacked??
–
I think, it’s because he has 42 goals and the most goals for the US in WCQ. Not many, players score 40-50 goals for their country. Yes, he’s been injured a lot for the US. Yes, he hasn’t lead the MLS in goals. Yes, he is a defensive liability. At 30, he can potentially be apart of 2 WC cycles. Not for, or against your argument, but until he retires, or younger options own that position, his name will always be brought up concerning striker depth. It seems GB has the same 3 players for that position.
“I think, it’s because he has 42 goals and the most goals for the US in WCQ.”……Hmmm and that has nothing to do with him having the most opportunity and THE MOST APPEARANCES of any player currently on the list. Put him on the same playing field with Zardes, Wondolowski and Sapong, in the same league, with the same OPPORTUNITY and you know the rest
–
“Not many, players score 40-50 goals for their country.”…..in 115 appearances and yet can’t out score a retiree in a span of 5 years in MLS. Nope, many players can do that
–
“……his name will always be brought up concerning striker depth.”…Yes, that I agree with 100% but not as a locked down starter or that he is the best US Striker.
Wait Jozy is bad because he didn’t score in MLS games he didn’t play in, but Wondo or Sapong or whomever is better because they would have scored if they had played even though they generally didn’t score in the games they did play.
“Wait Jozy is bad because he didn’t score in MLS games he didn’t play in,….” in 5 years who’s fault is that? So now we are evaluating players on “what could have been”?? Output, performance, productivity, longevity
–
I guess let’s call in Freddy Adu then…..lol
You can’t be label the TOP or Best US STRIKER when in 5 years you haven’t been the best in anything or the leader in anything or first in anything. He hasn’t gotten any recognition in MLS for aything, apart from injuries. That’s just mediocre. He is playing in MLS….not the EPL, Not the Bundesliga, Not in the Serie A or La Liga; MLS, a league where a 36 year old US retiree has been more productive on the field than him in the past 5 years. An “option” yes, “the best”, no way.
Jozy has been maddeningly inconsistent due mainly to injuries. However, he is a handful for opposing defenders, is a surprisingly good passer, and plays well with his back to the goal. He has a combination of qualities that set him apart from other forwards in the pool. The main difference is that the U.S. tends to be more effective and dangerous when he’s on the field. That alone makes him the top choice at the moment.
“…..the U.S. tends to be more effective and dangerous when he’s on the field.”
–
haha, when?? Panda please tell me WHEN?? When has the USMNT, or Altidore for that matter, EVER been effective and dangerous…..hmmm maybe like never; or maybe, just maybe, could it be that we have sucked and been ineffective because, with 115 appearances, HE HAS BEEN THE MAIN STRIKER FOR THE USMNT!!!!! He has been the TOP CHOICE, and 3 coaches later, the USMNT continue to struggle whenever they put their hope and trust in Altidore (and will continue to suck with him taking point for the team). That, among many things, makes him NOT the top choice at the moment
“When has the USMNT, or Altidore for that matter, EVER been effective and dangerous…..hmmm maybe like never”
That statement is pretty clear evidence of why it’s not worth it to try and have a reasonable conversation with you. Hyperbole doesn’t make for a useful discussion.
Thank you Panda. I’m glad you can admit praising or talking about Altidore is like making exaggerated statements not meant to be taken literally
Also, there are no facts, documentation, stats or data that can support ANY statement you can conjure up to make even remotely believable, that Jozy Altidore is the best US Striker in the US Pool . So please tell me how it is possible to have “a reasonable conversation with you?
