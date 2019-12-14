Report: Dynamo Dresden joins chase for Emmanuel Sabbi

Emmanuel Sabbi has reportedly gotten a new suitor for his services.

According to Liga-Zwei, German 2. Bundesliga side Dynamo Dresden is linked with the Hobro forward. Sabbi has also been linked with fellow Danish sides Midtjylland and Brondby over the last calendar year.

Dresden has struggled for consistency this season, currently sitting in 18th place in the German second division.

Sabbi, 21, has scored six goals in 16 appearances for Hobro this season, but none in his last three. In total, Sabbi has scored 13 goals for the first team since arriving in 2017.

He played a major part in Hobro’s survival in the Danish Superliagen in 2018-19, scoring two goals in the relegation playoffs. Sabbi’s recent form over the last two seasons has caught of the eye of several European clubs, as well as U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team head coach Jason Kreis.

Sabbi has featured twice for the Under-23’s in friendlies earlier this year and could be a part of the team’s Olympic Qualifying plans in 2020.

As for Hobro, they’ve struggled once again this season, currently sitting 12th in the 14-team league. The club has 16 points from 19 matches and are 12 points from the championship playoff places.