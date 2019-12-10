Reyna scores brace as Borussia Dortmund Under-19 side advance in Youth League

Giovanni Reyna returned to UEFA Youth League play with Borussia Dortmund’s Under-19 side on Tuesday and shined for his team.

Reyna scored two goals and registered two assists, helping Dortmund to a 5-1 win over Slavia Praha. With the win, Dortmund advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament, the youth version of the UEFA Champions League.

Congratulations to the BVB U19 squad who have advanced to the next round of the @UEFAYouthLeague with their 5-1 victory over Slavia Prague! 🏆 The Dynamic Duo: Gio Reyna ⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️ – Youssoufa Moukoko ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tfku5GQWbW — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 10, 2019

Already holding a 2-0 lead at home, Reyna would score in the 39th and 59th minutes respectively to extend Dortmund’s advantage to 4-0. 14-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko capped his hat trick in the 64th minute for the German side.

Slavia Praha pulled a consolation back, but Dortmund would be marching on in the tournament.

The 17-year-old Reyna now has four goals and one assist in four appearances in the Youth League. In total, Reyna has seven goals and seven assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

He was in Dortmund’s Bundesliga squad for last weekend’s match against Fortuna Dusseldorf, but did not feature in a 5-0 win.

Up next for Dortmund is a league match against Alemannia Aachen on Dec. 15th.