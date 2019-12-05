Sargent out until January after suffering hamstring injury

Josh Sargent will play no part in Werder Bremen’s remaining matches this calendar year.

Bundesliga side Werder Bremen confirmed Thursday that Sargent is out with a hamstring injury , which will see him out until at least January. Sargent originally suffered the injury in a 4-0 win over Cuba with the U.S. Men’s National Team in October, but has now been ruled out after featuring for Werder Bremen.

“It’s a small, deep-seated muscle, so it’s only under very specific stress that the problem shows itself,” Bremen head coach Florian Kohfeldt said in a club release. “That’s why he was able to play in matches and train so much without any problems. We’ll give Josh the time he needs for the injury to heal. He’ll be back in training at the start of January.”

The 19-year-old has scored two goals and registered two assists in 11 league appearances this season. Internationally, Sargent has scored three goals in six appearances for the USMNT in 2019.

Sargent will miss Bremen’s final four matches of 2019, including a trip to Bayern Munich on Dec. 14th. The team also faces Paderborn, Mainz, and Koln this month, before entering the holiday break.

The club is currently 13th in the Bundesliga.