Tyler Adams returns to action for RB Leipzig after lengthy injury layoff

Tyler Adams made his first appearance of the Bundesliga season on Saturday, starting and playing 87 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-1 win against Augsburg.

Sidelined since May with a variety of injuries, Adams made a successful return to the current Bundesliga leaders, starting at right back and putting in a solid shift in his first action for RB Leipzig since the DFB Pokal final against Bayern Munich in May.

Sidelined for months by a slow-healing groin injury, and more recently by a foot injury that prolonged his absence to a full seven months without playing, Adams returned to training in recent weeks and earned a start for an RB Leipzig side that heads into the winter break in first place in the Bundesliga, and preparing for a new year that will include a UEFA Champions League clash with Tottenham.

“Being back again after so long out with injury was indescribable,” Adams told Bundesliga.com. “And we’re top of the table going into the winter break and it’s just a really, really good feeling.”

“When football is your job and you don’t have it every single day, you feel like you’re missing something,” Adams said. “So now that I’m back out here playing, enjoying the team and enjoying the football again, in a winning side as well, it is very exciting.

“My teammates have helped me along the road, my friends and family,” Adams told Bundesliga.com. “It’s been an important journey, a useful experience for me to mature as a player, but I’m excited to be back now.”

Adams heads into 2020 poised to try and break back into the RB Leipzig starting lineup, which won’t be easy given how well the team has been playing this season. His versatility should help him in his fight for minutes, especially considering RB Leipzig will be competing on multiple fronts in the new year.

His return to the USMNT will have to wait until at least March, when the Americans are set to play a pair of friendlies in Europe. A friendly against the Netherlands has already been announced, and will take place on March 26 in Eindhoven.