Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Dest, Moore, and more

Ajax advanced in the Dutch KNVB Cup on Wednesday with Sergino Dest returning to first-team play.

The 19-year-old right back started and played 90 minutes for Erik ten Hag’s side in a 7-0 win over Spakenburg. Dest recorded one assist from the right flank, connecting with Siem De Jong for the third goal of the night.

In a match which Ajax dominated with 78% possession, Dest was able to grab his first minutes with the club since a 6-1 win over ADO Den Haag on Dec. 22nd. Dest now has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie giants, scoring two goals and adding five assists. Up next is a road league match against FC Groningen on Jan. 26th.

Elsewhere, Shaq Moore played 90 minutes in midfield as Tenerife advanced in the Spanish Copa Del Rey. Tim Ream also played in Fulham’s scoreless draw with Charlton Athletic. Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock suffered a home loss to Scottish Premier League leaders Celtic. Indiana Vassilev came off the bench in Aston Villa’s dramatic home league win.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win over Watford on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Tuesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Liverpool on Thursday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Reading’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham.

League One

Giles Phillips started and played 21 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers’ 4-0 loss to Peterborough United on Tuesday. Phillips was sent off after receiving a straight red card.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 7-0 win over Spakenburg on Wednesday.

France

Coupe De La Ligue

Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Lyon on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premier League

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmarnock’s 3-1 loss to Celtic on Wednesday.

Matt Polster did not dress in Rangers’ 1-0 win over St. Mirren on Wednesday.

Championship

James Murphy started and played 75 minutes in Arbroath’s 2-0 loss to Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.

Belgium

Cup

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 1-1 first leg draw with Zulte Waregem on Wednesday.

Turkey

Cup

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 3-2 second leg loss to Erzurum on Wednesday. Erzurum advanced 6-4 on aggregate.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 2-2 draw with Larissa FC on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 90 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 2-1 win over Guadalajara on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress in Queretaro’s 3-2 win over FC Juarez on Tuesday.