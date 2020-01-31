Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Dest, Yedlin, and more

Two of the familiar faces of the Eredivisie meet this weekend with Ajax hosting PSV.

Sergino Dest will look for his second win of PSV this season, after appearing in the Dutch Super Cup win in 2019. The U.S. Men’s National Team product has retained his starting spot in Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup over the last few weeks, continuing to rack up first-team minutes. The 19-year-old has totaled 26 appearances in all competitions for Ajax, scoring two goals and adding six assists. A win for Ajax would move them to 14 points clear of their rivals, who come in sitting in fifth place.

Elsewhere, Deandre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Norwich City while Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa take on Bournemouth. Weston McKennie seeks his first start back from injury as Schalke faces Hertha Berlin. Tyler Adams and Fabian Johnson go head-to-head in Bundesliga play as well.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Norwich City on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Bournemouth on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Manchester United on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Brentford on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Stoke City on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Bristol City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Leeds United on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Burton Albion on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Portsmouth on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face MK Dons on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Lincoln City on Saturday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face Basford United on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hertha Berlin on Friday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Augsburg on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Union Berlin on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Paderborn on Sunday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT (Injury) for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

2. Bundesliga

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face

Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Regensburg on Friday.

Julian Green is OUT (Injury) for Greuther Furth.

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Viktoria Koln on Friday.

Chris Richards and Bayern II face Hansa Rostock on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobspach face Wurzburger Kickers on Monday.

Regionalliga

Michael Edwards and Wolfsburg II face BSV Schwarz-Weib Rehden on Saturday.

Brady Scott and Koln II face Lotte on Sunday.

Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face Eltersdorf on Saturday.

Nick Tatiague and Schalke II face Bonner SC on Saturday.

U-19 Bundesliga

Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

Thomas Vincent Robinson and FC Energie Cottbus face Hamburg on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face PSV on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Feyenoord on Saturday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face MVV on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face Go Ahead Eagles on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Oostende on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Standard Liege on Friday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Antwerp on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Royal Excel Mouscron on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmranock face Ross County on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Aberdeen on Saturday.

Championship

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face James Murphy and Arbroath on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Rizespor on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sporting Gijon on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Asteras Tripolis on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Ethnikos Achna on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Virtus Entella on Saturday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Patronato on Monday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Rosario Central on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Puebla on Saturday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Morelia on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Monterrey on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Atlante on Friday.

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Celaya on Saturday.