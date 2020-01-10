Brian McBride named new USMNT general manager

The U.S. Soccer Federation has hired three-time FIFA World Cup veteran Brian McBride as the new General Manager for the U.S. Men’s National Team, announcing the hire on Friday.
McBride will begin the position immediately, joining USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and the rest of the staff and players for January Camp in Bradenton, Fla.
A veteran of 95 USMNT appearances with the USMNT, McBride scored 30 goals during a 14-year international career with the national team.
McBride, who will report to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart, was chosen from a list of 20 domestic and foreign candidates. Stewart, assisted by USWNT General Manager and Head of Women’s Football Kate Markgraf, conducted interviews with multiple candidates before recommending McBride to the Technical Committee for approval and the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors for ratification.
If he has the guts to step on GB then Im for this. He has to see that we are on the road to nowhere right now due to player selection and coaching. This might be our only chance to pull out of the death spiral GB has us in. That is if he has the authority to force change. If hes just a figure head then we’re finished
Great move as it will be his job to “foster a growth mentality for the USMNT and to help Ernie Stewart make sure this mindset takes place also at all the youth levels. This shows they are serious about the world cup and strengthening US SOCCER as a whole. Bringing in someone who really was a captain will help strengthen that mentality that was lost during the Las qualifying cycle and diminished when we didn’t qualify for world cup.
I’m on board with it. Not saying it’ll work but at least he’s someone who isn’t afraid to make an opinion of disagreement known to Berhalter. Quote from him….”It’s critically important for everyone to understand the privilege and pride that goes with wearing the jersey, and I’m excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of U.S. Soccer.
“In this position, part of my job is to work alongside Gregg and his staff in fostering a growth mentality for the USMNT and to help Earnie ensure that this mindset is present in all of our youth national teams. I look forward to working with Earnie and Kate to continue the progress we have made in the last two decades.”
In other words, so toughen up mentality
USMNT is lost right now in terms of identity,strategy, player transitioning, team design and our focus……maybe, just maybe, McBride is the GM that can help build the team comradary we were accustom to and possibly help bring back the “American Fight” he is known for into the National Team
Now stop play and give Dempsey, Donovan, Howard and Beasley a call to be part of the management core!!!!! lol
Howard’s busy cutting his teeth as TD for Nashville.
In all honesty, I want to see Bocanegro in the mix.
Beasley has said he has no interest in the coaching side, and Dempsey doesn’t seem the type to be interested.
This is hilarious.
Just because someone was a good or decent player does not mean it will translate to them being a good coach or manager. SMH
