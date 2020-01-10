Brian McBride named new USMNT general manager

The U.S. Soccer Federation has hired three-time FIFA World Cup veteran Brian McBride as the new General Manager for the U.S. Men’s National Team, announcing the hire on Friday.

McBride will begin the position immediately, joining USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and the rest of the staff and players for January Camp in Bradenton, Fla.

A veteran of 95 USMNT appearances with the USMNT, McBride scored 30 goals during a 14-year international career with the national team.

McBride, who will report to U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart, was chosen from a list of 20 domestic and foreign candidates. Stewart, assisted by USWNT General Manager and Head of Women’s Football Kate Markgraf, conducted interviews with multiple candidates before recommending McBride to the Technical Committee for approval and the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors for ratification.