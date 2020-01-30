Carter-Vickers joins Luton Town on loan for remainder of season

Cameron Carter-Vickers is remaining in the EFL Championship for the rest of the season.

Luton Town announced the loan signing of the U.S. Men’s National Team product from Tottenham. It will the second loan stint for Carter-Vickers this season from the Premier League side.

The Hatters are coming off an important 3-2 home win over Derby County, but remain bottom of the second division. Carter-Vickers is excited about the opportunity for first-team action with a team aiming to escape relegation.

“I watched it on the Sky red button,” Carter-Vickers said. “It was a good, entertaining game and obviously I was watching it hoping Luton would end up getting the three points, and they did.”

“The biggest thing I saw from watching the game was the fight from the players. I thought all of them gave their all for the full 90 minutes, so that’s definitely something you need if you want to pick up results.”

Carter-Vickers made 15 appearances for Stoke City this season, but did not dress in his last five possible matches for the club. The 21-year-old has been loaned out four times by Tottenham since 2017, appearing for Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City.

In total, Carter-Vickers has made 84 appearances in between the EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup, scoring one goal and adding three assists.

Internationally, Carter-Vickers has earned nine caps with the USMNT, but hasn’t featured for Gregg Berhalter’s side since June 2019. Pending a positive loan spell, the central defender could put himself back into contention for future call-ups.

“I think that any time you get the opportunity to play international football, it’s one you have to take,” Carter-Vickers said. “Hopefully if I can get a good run of games here, then that opportunity might open up again.”