Dest leaves Ajax’s Qatar camp due to U.S.-Iran turmoil

Sergino Dest has left Ajax’s winter camp in Qatar and returned to Amsterdam.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender did not feel comfortable in the Middle Eastern Country and returned to train with Jong Ajax. Dest’s decision comes roughly a week after the USMNT postponed its trip to the same country for a training camp of its own.

The recent killing of Iranian general Qasem Soilemani by a U.S. drone strike has sparked concerns about retaliation aimed at Americans in the Middle East. Since then, Iran had fired middles at Iraq, which housed over 3,000 recently deployed American soldiers.

Dest has continued to blossom into a first team regular for Ajax, making 23 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side this season. He has recorded four assists in Eredivisie play, while contributing his first two goals in Ajax’s latest KNVB Cup win.

The 19-year-old will be expected to return to USMNT duty later this year, when Gregg Berhalter’s side visits Amsterdam for a March friendly against the Netherlands.

Dest made his decision to represent the USMNT over the Dutch in 2019, and since has made two appearances in Concacaf Nations League play.

Ajax returns to league action on Jan. 19th against Sparta Rotterdam.