Kelman named to EFL Team of the Week

Charlie Kelman earned team of the week recognition in the English Football League.

The English-American scored the eventual game-winning goal in Southend United’s 2-1 road win over Accrington Stanley last weekend. Kelman was named to the EFL team of the Week on Tuesday for his latest performance.

Kelman, 18, returned to league play for the Shrimpers on Boxing Day after being sidelined due to injury since late September.

He’s scored three goals in nine league appearances this season, including two in the last three.

A U.S. Under-20 prospect, who is also eligible to represent England, now looks to help Sol Campbell’s side avoid relegation this season.

Southend are second-from-bottom in the 24-team League One, sitting 12 points from safety. Up next is a trip to Doncaster Rovers on Jan. 28th.