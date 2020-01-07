Manchester Derby headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

With the Premier League table firmly in the hands of runaway leader Liverpool, both Manchester teams will shift their focus to winning what’s still for the taking in England.

The semi-finals of the EFL Cup provides the gift of two additional Manchester Derby matches to enjoy, with the first one happening on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Despite being unsteady at times in the campaign, Manchester United managed a win over City at The Etihad in their first Premier League matchup in December.

In Spain, a pair of star-studded Supercopa de España semi-final matches sees Valencia take on Real Madrid on Thursday, and Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this weekend:

Tuesday

EFL League Cup

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Manchester United vs Manchester City

Coupe de la Ligue

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Reims vs Strasbourg

Wednesday

Supercopa de España

2 p.m. – ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Valencia vs Real Madrid

EFL League Cup

3 p.m. – ESPN+ – Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Coupe de la Ligue

12:45 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Olympique Lyonnais vs Brest

3:05 p.m. – beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– PSG vs Saint-Étienne

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Goa vs NorthEast United

Thursday

Supercopa de España

2 p.m. – ESPN Deportes+ – Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

Coppa Italia

3:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Genoa

Australian W-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Canberra United

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur