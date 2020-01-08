MLS Ticker: Dike signs Generation Adidas contract, Red Bulls make pair of signings, and more

Daryl Dike became the fifth and final member of the 2020 Generation Adidas class on Tuesday.

Dike, the University of Virginia sophomore forward signed a contract with MLS on Tuesday, and will be eligible for selection in Thursday’s SuperDraft. He finished the season with 10 goals and eight assists for the Cavaliers, helping lead them to the final of the 2019 College Cup.

The 20-year-old joins Clemson University forward Robbie Robinson, University of Virginia teammate Henry Kessler, Syracuse University midfielder Ryan Raposo and Indiana University defender Jack Maher as the five generation Adidas signings for 2020.

Dike was also named to the USC All-American Third Team for 2019 and in total finished with 15 goals and nine assists in 36 matches for Virginia. He is the younger brother of former MLS striker Bright Dike, who played five seasons in MLS with the Portland Timbers and Toronto FC.

Expansion clubs Inter Miami and Nashville SC will have the first selections at the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, with Miami selecting first and third, and Nashville second.

Dike is one of 141 players eligible for the SuperDraft, with a full list being found here.

Red Bulls sign Stroud, Lema from RBNYII

The New York Red Bulls made a pair of signings from their USL affiliate on Tuesday.

Midfielders Jared Stroud and Chris Lema signed MLS contracts ahead of the 2020 MLS season. Both players played with New York Red Bulls II in 2019, and will now look to make the jump to the first team.

Stroud, 23, had two strong seasons as a member of NYRB II with last season ending as an USL Championship All-League First Team honoree. The former 2018 MLS SuperDraft fourth-round selection, Stroud tallied 15 goals and nine assists, while becoming the first player in NYRB II franchise history to record 20 goals and 20 assists in his career.

“Jared is an attacker that has committed to our philosophy and has excelled each year,” Red Bulls Head Coach Chris Armas said. “He has shown that he can be dangerous in the final third and also score goals consistently. As a staff we look forward to helping him continue his development at the MLS level.”

Lema, a 2018 MLS SuperDraft second-round pick by FC Dallas, scored four goals and added one assist in 33 games last season, He was named to the USL Championship All-League Second Team and is a Ridgefield, N.J. native.

“Chris had two great seasons in USL, and we’re pleased to give him an opportunity at the MLS level,” Red Bulls Sporting Director Denis Hamlett said. “We were happy to bring an academy product back to the club when Chris signed with Red Bulls II and are proud to see him take this next step in his career.”

The New York Red Bulls open the 2020 MLS season at home against FC Cincinnati on March 1st.

Report: D.C. United eyeing up Estonian striker Sorga

D.C. United is reportedly eyeing up a young forward to add to the offensive mix in the Nation’s Capital.

According to the Washington Post, the Black and Red are in negotiations to bring in forward Erik Sorga. Sorga, 20, is currently playing with FC Flora in Estonia’s First Division, the Meistriliiga.

The transfer fee for Sorga would roughly be about $500,000, according to the report.

Sorga has scored 41 goals in 71 appearances for Flora’s senior team, while meeting netting 47 times in 61 appearances for the club’s Under-21 side. He also earned six caps for the Estonian National Team, scoring one goal.

During his time with Flora’s senior team, Sorga has won two league titles in 2017 and 2019.

Ben Olsen’s side are looking for help in the offensive end with Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta gone. The Black and Red were eliminated in the opening round of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs by Toronto FC.

LAFC, Zelaya mutually agree to part ways

Rodolfo Zelaya has mutually agreed to part ways with LAFC.

The club announced the news on Tuesday, which will see Zelaya begin his hunt for a new team. Zelaya made four regular-season appearances for LAFC this season, scoring one goal in 118 minutes of action.

The 31-year-old also spent part of the season on loan with USL side Las Vegas Lights.

Bob Bradley’s side kicks off the 2020 MLS season at Banc of California Stadium against Inter Miami CF.