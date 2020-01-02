MLS Ticker: Timbers sign midfielder Chara to Designated Player deal, Galaxy add Insua, and more

The Portland Timbers will have two Chara’s to call upon in 2020.

The Western Conference club acquired Colombian midfielder Yimmi Chara, brother of Diego on Thursday. Chara signed a Designated Player contract with the Timbers, joining from Brazilian Serie A side Atlético Mineiro. He will occupy an international roster spot on the Timbers roster.

Chara has made over 350 combined professional appearances in Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. During his two seasons with Atletico Mineiro, Chara totaled 68 appearances, scoring 10 goals. He’s also featured in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores competitions.

“Yimmi is a player we have followed closely for nearly 10 years and having the resources made available to bring him to Portland is tremendous for everyone in the club,” Timbers GM and President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson said. “He is a quality player and person who has proved himself at the highest level for both club and country and having two Charas on the same team is something we are all very excited about.”

Chara has earned 10 caps with the Colombian Men’s National Team, while also featuring for Monterrey, Deportes Tolima, and Atletico Junior during his professional career.

The Timbers aim to rebound from an early exit in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Galaxy sign defender Emiliano Insua

The L.A. Galaxy continued a busy offseason with the signing of an experienced international defender on Thursday.

Argentine defender Emiliano Insúa signed with the club from German 2. Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart. He will occupy an international roster spot on the Galaxy’s roster, bringing 13 years of European experience to the squad.

The 30-year-old left back made 125 combined appearances with Stuttgart since joining in 2015. He’s also played for Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, and Galatasaray.

“Emiliano is an experienced defender who has played for decorated clubs throughout the world,” LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said. “We think he will boost our team on the defensive side and will add a veteran presence to our club. We are glad to add Emiliano to our team and are excited that he will represent the LA Galaxy.”

Insua has also won five caps with the Argentina National Team, last appearing in 2017. He will look to make his club debut on March 7th against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Dos Santos hoping to retire with Galaxy despite Club America interest

Jonathan Dos Santos may be one of Club America’s top transfer targets, but the midfielder hopes to remain with the L.A. Galaxy longterm.

Despite his brother Giovani playing there, veteran midfielder Jona stated he would like to retire with the Galaxy. The 29-year-old joined the Galaxy in 2017 and since has totaled 64 appearances for the club.

He helped the Galaxy reach the Western Conference semifinals of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, being one of the team’s consistent performers. Dos Santos scored two goals in 27 appearances last season under head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Club America lost to Monterrey last weekend in the Liga MX Apertura Final, which went to a shootout.

As for the Galaxy, Dos Santos remains the lone Designated Player from last season’s roster after Zlatan Ibrahimovic left for A.C. Milan and Romain Alessandrini’s future remains in question.