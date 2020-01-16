Pomykal leaves USMNT January camp, returns to FC Dallas

Paxton Pomykal has left the U.S. Men’s National Team camp.

U.S. Soccer announced the news on Thursday, which sees Pomykal return to FC Dallas to continue rehabilitation from offseason groin surgery. Pomykal’s departure will not see Gregg Berhalter add a player in the midfielder’s place.

Pomykal made his senior debut back in Sept. 2019, appearing against Uruguay in a 1-1 draw in St. Louis. The 20-year-old scored two goals in 20 league appearances in 2019, helping FC Dallas to a berth in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The current roster stands at 25 players as the team continues its camp in Bradenton, Fla. Berhalter’s side kicks off its 2020 schedule against Concacaf rivals Costa Rica in Carson, Cali. on Feb. 1st.

Here is the updated USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson, Bill Hamid, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Turner.

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo, Reggie Cannon, Chase Gasper, Justen Glad, Aaron Long, Mark McKenzie, Sam Vines, Walker Zimmerman.

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson, Christian Cappis, Bryang Kayo, Sebastian Lletget, Cristian Roldan, Brandon Servania, Jackson Yueill.

FORWARDS: Paul Arriola,Jesus Ferreira, Jonathan Lewis, Ulysses Llanez, Jordan Morris, Gyasi Zardes.