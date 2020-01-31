Report: AC Milan agree deal with Wigan for USMNT product Robinson

Antonee Robinson is reportedly set to join Serie A side AC Milan.

The Wigan Athletic left back was targeted by the club as a replacement for the departed Ricardo Rodriguez, who left AC Milan for PSV. According to Sky Sports, AC Milan have agreed to a £10 million deal with the EFL Championship side for Robinson.

Robinson has made 30 appearances for Wigan this season, since joining permanently in Summer 2019 from Everton. The 22-year-old spent the 2018-19 season on-loan with Wigan as well, totaling 26 appearances in all competitions.

Despite being with Everton from 2015, Robinson never made his senior debut for the Toffees, also seeing time with Bolton Wanderers on loan in 2017-18. In three seasons in the EFL Championship, Robinson has made 85 combined appearances while registering one goal and five assists.

Born in England, Robinson has earned seven caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, last appearing in June 2019.

Robinson would be the first American player to play for AC Milan since Oguchi Onyewu did from 2009-11′. He would battle Theo Hernandez for the starting left back job, should he make the move official.

AC Milan are currently eighth in Serie A this season.