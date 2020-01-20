Report: FC Barcelona gives Konrad De La Fuente improved offer and ultimatum

U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team prospect Konrad de la Fuente has reportedly been given an ultimatum by La Liga giant Barcelona.

The Catalana club has made De la Fuente an improved contract offer to stay with the Catalan side, but he could be sidelined for the remainder of the season should he not accept, according to ESPN. De la Fuente’s current contract with the club is set to expire this summer.

The defending La Liga winners have upped their offer to an initial salary of €450,000 annually rising to €600,000 over the course of a three-year deal, according to the report.

ESPN reported back in December that De la Fuente was considering a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, currently being managed by former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann. The move to Germany could see De la Fuente have a better chance of earning first-team minutes at the young age of 18.

The winger is currently playing with Barcelona’s U-19 team, scoring four goals and adding two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions. He is recently coming off his first appearance of 2020 this past weekend, scoring as a substitute in a league match against Atletico Villacarlos.

De la Fuente has been with Barcelona since 2014, working through the youth ranks at the club. He’s also earned eight appearances with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, appearing in five matches during last year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Should De la Fuente leave the club this June, any suitor would have to pay Barcelona development rights of up to €700,000.