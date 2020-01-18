Timmy Chandler scores winner to help Eintracht Frankfurt top Hoffenheim

Timmy Chandler celebrated his first goal for Eintracht Frankfurt since the 2017-18 season on Saturday, and the long wait was worth it.

The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran scored the game-winning goal in Frankfurt’s 2-1 win over Hoffenheim, giving them three points in their return to Bundesliga play.

Chandler rose high in the 62nd minute to head home Filip Kostic’s cross to give the visitors a 2-1 lead for good. It was Chandler’s third league goal for the club.

Frankfurt hung on for a sorely-needed away win, moving to 11th place in the league table. Chandler played 90 minutes on the right side of Frankfurt’s midfield, also winning six duels and making three recoveries.

Up next for the team is a home date with Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Jan. 25th.