Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 2

The 2020 season is upon us, and for Miami that means the realization of a dream six years in the making.

Expansion club Inter Miami has finished preseason preparations, and is set to play its first game on the road this Sunday vs. star-studded LAFC more than half a decade after David Beckham announced his plans to bring a team to South Florida.

Episode 2 of weekly bilingual podcast Miami Total Futbol Radio touches on all that, with hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer dissecting Inter Miami’s entire preseason, upcoming opponent, and the recent polarizing (white!) home jersey unveiling.

Give Episode Dos a listen below: