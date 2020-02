LA Galaxy fans wondering where the wonder goals would come from in 2020 with Zlatan Ibrahimovic gone were given an immediate answer in Saturday’s season opener, with Cristian Pavon delivering a jaw-dropping goal.

The Argentine speedster latched onto a long goal kick from David Bingham and unleashed a right-footed blast that gave Joe Willis no chance.

The Galaxy wound up having to settle for a 1-1 draw, but Pavon’s wonder goal was one of the best plays of the day.