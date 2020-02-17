Press, Horan, Rapinoe headline USWNT SheBelieves Cup training camp roster

Christen Press, Lindsey Horan, and Megan Rapinoe headlined the U.S. Women’s National Team training camp roster for the upcoming 2020 SheBelieves Cup.

Vlatko Andonovski named a 26-player on Monday, with the final roster being reduced to 23. The USWNT will face three of the top 15 ranked teams in the world, such as No. 6 England, No. 10 Japan and No. 13 Spain.

“As a team, we have lots of positive feelings coming out of Olympic Qualifying, but I think we all know that there’s still a lot of room for growth for this group and there’s no better way to continue that process than to play teams like England, Spain and Japan,” Andonovski said. “Our end goal is the Olympics, but we’re looking forward to a productive camp in Orlando and the challenge of playing three fantastic sides over the seven days. The rhythm of the SheBelieves Cup schedule directly matches what we will face in group play at the Olympics, and the value of getting a test run against this level of competition cannot be overstated.”

The USWNT begins play in the SheBelieves Cup on March 5th against England in Orlando, Fla. Matchday 2 will see the USWNT face Spain in Harrison, N.J., on Sunday, March 8 before concluding the tournament on March 11 in Frisco, Texas against Japan.

All 20 players from the recent Olympic Qualifying Tournament win will be in Andonovski’s roster. The USWNT qualified for Tokyo 2020 this summer after a 5-0 record.

Here’s the entire 26-player roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 3), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 3), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 25), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 61)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage; 58/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 25/1), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage; 101/24), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 107/1), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 129/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 1/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 174/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 31/0), Emily Sonnett (Orlando Pride; 44/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Jordan DiBiasi (Washington Spirit), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 99/19), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 83/18), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 42/12), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage; 64/18), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 16/0)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 165;33), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 291/122), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage; 17/4), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 134/56), Mallory Pugh (Sky Blue FC; 62/18), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 165/51), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 25/9)