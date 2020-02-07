Red-hot Chandler keeps rolling, scores double in Eintracht Frankfurt romp

Timmy Chandler made some personal history on Friday in Eintracht Frankfurt’s latest triumph, scoring two goals to continue his red-hot form to start 2020.

Deployed as a winger for the fourth straight Bundesliga match, Chandler scored two goals i 10 minutes in a 5-0 Bundesliga rout over Augsburg at Commerzbank Arena on Friday.

His first goal broke the deadlock in the opening half, before the veteran added to his tally early into the second half.

In the 37th minute, Chandler was played in by Dominik Kohr, before rifling a right-footed shot into the top of the net. The goal gave Frankfurt a lead in front of their home fans.

Timmy Chandler can’t stop scoring!! 👀 Make it 3 goals in the American’s last 4 @Bundesliga_EN games. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ed5qBkZoED — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 7, 2020

Chandler’s day wasn’t done as he doubled his team’s lead in the 48th minute from a corner kick. Filip Kostic’s corner was headed in by the 29-year-old off the crossbar and in.

It was his fourth goal in his last four matches, second only to Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haland for the most league goals scored so far in 2020.

CHANDLER AGAIN! 😅 Only Erling Haaland has scored more @Bundesliga_EN goals in 2020 than the @eintracht_us star’s 4 in 4 games 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jyFwlkd56n — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 7, 2020

Chandler played the remainder of the match as Frankfurt ran away with a 3-0 victory. It moved the club into ninth place in the league table on 28 points, six behind sixth-place Schalke.

The red-hot form Chandler is enjoying should push him back into the U.S. Men’s National Team picture, and earn him consideration for a call-up for the March friendlies against Netherlands and Wales. Chandler hasn’t been with the USMNT since 2016, but told SBI in October that he was open to a return.

Eintracht Frankfurt has started off 2020 unbeaten with four wins and a draw in all competitions, while also advancing into the German Cup quarterfinals after a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Up next is a trip to face Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Feb. 14th before hosting Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 32 tie.