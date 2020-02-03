Robinson left frustrated following failed transfer to AC Milan

Antonee Robinson’s failed move to AC Milan is one that hasn’t sat well with the young defender.

Robinson’s last-minute move to the Serie A side from EFL Championship club Wigan Athletic fell through on Deadline Day due to AC Milan wanting additional medical examinations done. However, there wasn’t enough time for Robinson to complete the examinations done, forcing the move to collapse and for him to remain in England for now.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Latics this season, since making his permanent move from Everton last Summer. Robinson has made 30 appearances for Paul Cook’s side this season in all competitions, scoring one goal.

Due to him being in Milan for his medical on Friday, Robinson did not make it back to Wigan in time for the club’s shocking 1-0 upset over Leeds United. He praised his teammates’ effort in the result, but couldn’t hide is frustration from what could’ve been the day before.

Been a mad couple of days but whats done is done. Couldn’t get a better pick me up than @JoeWilliams0812 spooning in a corner and the boys winning away at Leeds, well played lads 🙌🏽💙💙 — Antonee robinson (@Antonee_Jedi) February 1, 2020

After arriving at Wigan just six months prior on a permanent deal, the idea of Robinson immediately heading to AC Milan was a puzzling move to say the least. At Wigan, he has been able to earn first team minutes and continue to develop his game at a club he’s familiar with after spending 2018-19 on loan there.

Regardless, the opportunity to move to a club like AC Milan is one that not many young players would pass up. With Ricardo Rodriguez joining PSV earlier in the week, AC Milan scouted Robinson as a back-up to starting left back Theo Hernandez.

The club also re-added former LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in late December, who has since scored two goals in five appearances for the Rossoneri. Since Ibrahimovic’s season debut on Jan. 6th, AC Milan has rolled off a seven-match unbeaten run which has also seen them advance two rounds in the Coppa Italia.

Robinson may not have made an immediate impact at AC Milan, but he would’ve had the opportunity to train and learn from several European talents. He would’ve been the first American player to play for the club since Oguchi Onyewu in 2010-11.

Now with the possible move behind him, Robinson has to focus on his place at Wigan Athletic. For the second consecutive season, the club is in a relegation scrap in the EFL Championship, currently two points from safety in 22nd place.

He also is eligible to represent the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team later this Spring at the 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament in Mexico. Should Robinson be one of the players on Jason Kreis’ roster, he would have the opportunity of helping the United States qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Up next for Robinson and Wigan is a league clash against Preston North End at the DW Stadium on Feb. 8th.