Steffen returns to training for Fortuna Dusseldorf

Zack Steffen could play a vital part in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s survival this Bundesliga season.

Steffen returned to training this week from a knee injury that’s kept him on the sidelines so far this second-half. The Manchester City loanee did not dress in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg on Saturday, but shouldn’t be too far away from making his 2020 debut.

#Rösler „Berisha hatte muskuläre Probleme, hat aber trainiert. Nach jetzigem Stand kann ich ihn mitnehmen. @zackstef_23 und Michael Rensing haben auch trainiert.“#f95 | 🔴⚪️ | 🔜 #WOBF95 — Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) February 6, 2020

Steffen, on loan from EPL giants Manchester City, has made 17 appearances this season while registering two clean sheets. He’s sixth in the German top flight with 67 saves this season, but has not made any since a Dec. 22nd 2-1 win over Union Berlin.

The 24-year-old could play a part in Dusseldorf’s German Cup run as well after the club advanced into the quarterfinals this week. A 5-2 win over 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern has Dusseldorf as one of seven Bundesliga teams into the semifinals, which takes place March 3-4.

Steffen will hope to be a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s March friendlies against Wales and The Netherlands for his first international action of the new calendar year. He’s earned 17 caps for the USMNT and last appeared in a 2-0 Concacaf Nations League loss to Canada in October.

Dusseldorf are currently 16th in the league standings, four points from safety. Up next is a home match against Borussia Monchengladbach on Feb. 15th.