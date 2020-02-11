The SBI Show: Episode 286 (w/Ulysses Llanez)

The SBI Show is back, and back just in time to dive into the wide range of hot topics in the world of American Soccer.

Ives Galarcep breaks down some key topics surrounding the U.S. Men’s National Team, including the win against Costa Rica, and young standouts such as Ulysses Llanez. The episode features a portion of a one-on-one interview with Llanez about his experience in Germany, and early portion of his budding career.

The episode also digs into topics ranging from Jay Berhalter’s departure from U.S. Soccer, the red-hot form of Timmy Chandler and Duane Holmes, the new MLS CBA deal, NYCFC’s forced rental of Red Bull Arena, the Promotion-Relegation movement’s latest defeat, and much more.

Give Episode 286 of The SBI Show a listen here: