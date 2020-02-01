USMNT vs. Costa Rica: Your Running Commentary

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s first match of 2020 comes against a familiar foe out on the West Coast.

Costa Rica will lineup opposite the Americans at Dignity Health Sports Park for the second consecutive January. It will be both teams first matches of the new year, which will also feature the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and 2022 World Cup Qualifying later down the road.

Plenty of European talent is missing for both teams, while 12 USMNT players seek their first senior caps. Brenden Aaronson, Ulysses Llanes, Sam Vines, and Jesus Ferreira are all making their senior debuts.

Here is the starting lineup the Americans will deploy against Costa Rica today:

GO TIME❗️ Averaging 23 years, 216 days, today’s Starting XI vs. 🇨🇷 is the youngest lineup the #USMNT has fielded for a #JanuaryCamp match. #USAvCRC | #StakeYourClaim — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) February 1, 2020

SBI will be providing updates in the comments section below. As always, you are welcome to share your own thoughts and opinions below as well.

Enjoy the action.