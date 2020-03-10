SBISoccer.com

Adams makes Champions League debut as RB Leipzig advance

Americans Abroad

It’s been a long road back for Tyler Adams this season dealing with numerous injuries, but the American midfielder crossed off an individual milestone on Tuesday.

Adams made his UEFA Champions League debut at Red Bull Arena, helping RB Leipzig advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in club hostiry. A 3-0 second leg win over last season’s finalists Tottenham, propelled Julian Nagelsmann’s side into the last eight after a 4-0 aggregate scoreline.

The 21-year-old came on for the injured Nordi Mukiele in the 56th minute and played the final 40 minutes for the Bundesliga side. He finished with 18 completed passes, three duels won, and two successful dribbles.

The midfielder almost had his first shot on goal in the competition, but a block from Ryan Sessegnon denied Adams. However, Emil Forsberg followed up the attempt with a goal in the same minute after coming on as a late substitute.

Adams has dealt with both an adductor and calf injury this season, which has only seen him make five appearances. His fitness will be crucial if Adams is included in his first U.S. Men’s National Team camp since March 2019 later this month.

Leipzig will now have to wait until March 14th to learn their opponent for the next round of the competition.

Up next for Adams and Leipzig is a league clash with Freiburg on Saturday with the team sitting five points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

