Adams signs contract extension with RB Leipzig

Adams signs contract extension with RB Leipzig

Americans Abroad

Adams signs contract extension with RB Leipzig

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Tyler Adams has been rewarded with a contract extension at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The club announced Sunday that Adams’ new contract will run until June 2025, despite the midfielder being hampered with injuries this season. Adams joined the German club from New York Red Bulls in Jan. 2019 and went on to make 12 combined appearances in all competitions, registering two assists.

Adams has been reduced to only five appearances this season due to an adductor injury, which started in the summer and a recent pulled calf.

The 21-year-old has missed out on RB Leipzig’s UEFA Champions League campaign this season, which the team is currently leading Tottenham 2-0 in the Round of 16. Should the team advance this week following the second leg in Leipzig, Adams could return for the quarterfinals in March.

Adams returned to training ahead of today’s showdown with Bayer Leverkusen, but was not in Julian Nagelsmann’s 18-man squad. Should he put together a good run of matches in the coming weeks, Adams could be included in Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT squad for March friendlies against Wales and the Netherlands.

The midfielder has only featured under Berhalter once since the head coach was appointed in Dec. 2018. He played 90 minutes in a 1-0 friendly win over Ecuador back in March 2019, but missed out on the Concacaf Gold Cup, the Concacaf Nations League, and numerous friendlies.

