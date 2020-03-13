Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Brooks, Adams, and more

John Brooks opened his goalscoring account in this season’s UEFA Europa League, scoring the lone Wolfsburg goal in a 2-1 Round of 16 first leg loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Brooks got the start for Oliver Glasner’s side and headed home his first goal of the season in all competitions. With his team down 1-0 at halftime, Brooks headed home Josip Brekalo’s corner kick in the 48th minute to equalizer for the Bundesliga side. However, Marcos Bahia’s second-half finish gave the Ukrainian side a 2-1 aggregate lead heading into next week’s possible second leg. It is still undetermined whether or not the Europa League will be suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic around the world.

Tyler Adams made his UEFA Champions League debut on Tuesday, helping RB Leipzig advance to the quarterfinals of the competition. A 3-0 second leg win over Tottenham saw Julian Nagelsmann’s side dominate and book a first-ever appearance in the last eight.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

Europe

UEFA Champions League

Tyler Adams came off the bench and played 35 minutes in RB Leipzig’s 3-0 second leg win over Tottenham on Tuesday. RB Leipzig advanced 4-0 on aggregate.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 second leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. PSG advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

UEFA Europa League

John Brooks started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 first leg loss to Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday.

Matt Polster came off the bench and played five minutes in Rangers’ 3-1 first leg loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Timmy Chandler dressed but did not play in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 first leg loss to Basel on Thursday.

England

League One

Lynden Gooch came off the bench and played 19 minutes in Sunderland’s 2-0 loss to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-1 win over Cologne on Wednesday.