Dybala, Maldini, Fellaini among latest to test positive for Coronavirus

The Coronavirus epidemic has continued around the world with two current players and one former player testing positive.

Juventus announced on Saturday that Paulo Dybala has tested positive, becoming the third player from the club to do so. Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi have also tested positive for the virus earlier this month and are currently in self-isolation.

“Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19,” the club said in a statement. “He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Dybala announced that his girlfriend Oriana has also tested positive for the virus.

“Both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala said on social media. “Luckily we are in perfect conditions.”

Former AC Milan star, current Technical Director Maldini tests positive

AC Milan confirmed Saturday that former star and current Technical Director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have both tested positive.

Paolo began to show symptoms of the virus earlier this week before being tested for COVID-19. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who has been training with the club’s first team also tested positive.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others,” the club said in a statement. “They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

Maldini played his entire 25-year career with the Bianconieri, amassing 902 first team appearances. He helped AC Milan win 25 trophies across all competitions, including five Champions League titles and seven Serie A titles.

He also earned 126 caps with the Italian National Team, scoring seven goals.

Former Manchester United, Everton midfielder Fellaini test positive

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been diagnosed with coronavirus following his return to China, Shandong Luneng announced Sunday.

Fellaini recently returned to the country on Friday to join up with his club. The Belgian made the move from Manchester last January and since has made 22 appearances for Luneng, scoring eight goals. Fellaini is well known for his 11 years in the English Premier League, scoring 37 combined goals between Everton and Manchester United.

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xTczNLoz1w — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) March 22, 2020

Chinese football has been hit hard by the outbreak, with the start of the Chinese Super League pushed back indefinitely from its intended February 22 start date.

Four Portsmouth players test positive for COVID-19

English third tier side Portsmouth FC have received confirmation that four players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The League One club announced that test results received on Friday night revealed James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett tested positive. Youth defender Haji Mnoga has also tested positive.

“These four players are self-isolating and are showing mild or no symptoms,” the club said in a statement. “We send our best wishes to all of them as all remain in good spirits and perfectly calm”.

“Football is not immune from this virus and I can assure you that it only really hits home when those that you know contract it,” Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin said. “We once again urge everyone to follow the current government guidelines.”

Portsmouth have now completed all testing on all players and front office staff.

The English Football season has officially been postponed until April 30th, but could return sooner if the leagues vote to do so.