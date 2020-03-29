European seasons could be ruled "lost" due to Coronavirus epidemic

With the Coronavirus epidemic continuing to impact all around the world, UEFA is planning for its decision in regards to several postponed leagues.

Europe’s top five leagues are currently postponed through the near future while the scheduled European Championship and Tokyo Olympics have already been moved to 2021. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has admitted that this current season could be “lost” if action does not resume by the end of June.

“Nobody knows when the pandemic will end,” Ceferin told La Repubblica. “We have a Plan A, B or C: to restart in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.

“If then we wouldn’t be able to do any of these, the season would probably be lost.”

Every professional league in Europe, with the exception of the Vysheyshaya Liga in Belarus, has been shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, UEFA also suspended both the Champions League and Europa League tournaments that were in the middle of Round of 16 play before seeing matches postponed. There is also no timetable for the start of the 2020-21 seasons, but Ceferin admitted it could start later to give players and teams additional time to prepare.

“There is also the possibility of ending this season at the start of the next, which would then be postponed, starting a little later,” Ceferin said. “We are in touch with the leagues and the club — there is a working group. We’ll see what solution is best for all. We have to wait, like any other sector.” “It’s difficult to imagine all the games behind closed doors, but right now we don’t even know if we will resume, with or without fans. “If there are no other alternatives, it would still be better to conclude the leagues. I can say that I’m not thinking about staging the European cup finals behind closed doors. Here’s an updated list of the top leagues and competitions which have been altered due to COVID-19’s impact:

• Euro 2020: Postponed for a year

• Champions League: Suspended indefinitely

• Premier League: Suspended until April 30

• La Liga: Suspended indefinitely

• Bundesliga, Ligue 1: Suspended indefinitely

• Serie A: Suspended until April 3

• Copa America: Postponed until 2021

• MLS: Suspended until May 10