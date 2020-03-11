Sounders-FC Dallas, Earthquakes-SKC matches on March 21st postponed due to Coronavirus

The Seattle area has become the epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States, and the local government’s push to try and contain the virus has led to the first postponement of a Major League Soccer match.

The Seattle Sounders announced on Wednesday that their scheduled match against FC Dallas on March 21 at CenturyLink Field has been postponed. No make-up date has been established yet.

As the developments surrounding COVID-19 in our region evolve, Seattle Sounders FC has been working in real time with regional health authorities and government officials to do our part in combating this public health crisis. Our organization must remain flexible in these efforts, and at this time, that includes heeding Governor Inslee’s call to postpone our home match on March 21 versus FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field.

Later on Wednesday, the San Jose Earthquakes announced that their March 21 match against Sporting Kansas City has also been postponed.

MLS has yet to postpone any matches in the upcoming weekend’s schedule of matches, but the league is monitoring the ever-changing landscape around the country.