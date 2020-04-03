MLS extends team training moratorium through April 24

Another week. Another training moratorium extension.

Major League Soccer announced on Thursday that its team training ban has been prolonged through April 24. All practice facilities will remain closed to players and staff until that time, though injured players requiring medical treatment or rehab are allowed to be present and work in those spaces under the supervision of a club’s medical team.

MLS, which has set a targeted return date of May 10, has been on pause since March 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. One undisclosed Philadelphia Union player was recently diagnosed with the virus, but his symptoms are said to be mild.