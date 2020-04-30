Report: Torrent linked with Manchester City return as assistant manager

Former New York City FC boss Domènec Torrent could reportedly be on his way back to the English Premier League.

Torrent has recently emerged as a strong candidate for the vacant assistant manager position at defending champions Manchester City, according to Sports Illustrated. Mikel Arteta previously occupied the role until accepting the Arsenal managerial job in December.

Prior to Arteta’s appointment, Torrent was Guardiola’s assistant manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City until 2018. The 57-year-old worked alongside Guardiola for 11 years, winning 24 trophies during their time together.

Most recently, Torrent guided New York City FC to their best-ever finish in 2019, finishing first in the Eastern Conference. In finishing first, the veteran tactician also guided them to their first-ever CONCACAF Champions League berth.

Following their post-season defeat against Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals, however, Torrent and NYCFC agreed to mutually part ways. NYCFC have since replaced him with Norwegian manager Ronny Deila, who has led the club into the quarterfinals of the CCL.

Recent reports suggest that Torrent has since attracted interest from abroad. After impressing in Major League Soccer, the former NYCFC boss has his sights set on a managerial position in Europe next.

Similarly, Patrick Vieira managed NYCFC for one season in 2018 before making the leap to European soccer with French outfit Nice.

Xabi Alonso, a former player of Guardiola’s, is also rumored to be in the running for the position among others, according to the report. The English giants are expected to announce their next assistant manager this summer.

Manchester City are 25 points behind first place Liverpool in the EPL, but remain in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup competitions. They’ve also captured the English League Cup earlier this year, winning the competition for the third year in a row.