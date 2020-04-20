Sargent staying sharp, hopeful amidst Bundesliga relegation fight

Josh Sargent is one of several American players in the German Bundesliga who have a tough task awaiting them when the season resumes.

Sargent and Werder Bremen are in the midst of a relegation battle in the German top-flight and will need to be ready to go whenever the season resumes this Spring. Bremen are 17th in the league table, sitting eight points from safety with 10 matches remaining and needing a few victories to secure safety.

The 20-year-old is back in first team training for whenever the season resumes, aiming to stay sharp for a chance at helping Bremen remain a Bundesliga team for next season.

“It’s a special situation right now,” Sargent said in an online press conference. “The most important thing is that everybody is safe and we’re doing this so that everybody can be safe. But it’s been good. We’re staying sharp.”

“The groups change every day, it’s never really the same. We’re trying to mix it up and make it as different as we can. We’re with different players each day so we’re all in communication and playing with each other. We’re trying to make it a normal week for us as best we can, whether that’s shooting, passing, fitness or running.”

Sargent is in his second season with the Bremen first team, scoring three goals and adding three assists in 22 appearances. He’s totaled over 1,000 minutes of gametime between Bundesliga and German Cup play, but has mainly been reduced to cameos off the bench with veteran attackers getting the nod.

With every game being crucial down the stretch, the break may help Bremen as they try to get every player ready to go fitness wise. In addition, the stress of possibly being relegated has been put on hold, but ultimately Sargent knows his teammates aren’t giving up on anything.

“It’s a time for us to kind of calm down a bit,” Sargent said. “It’s a good time for a lot of injured players to come back and regroup… Everyone’s focus is on staying in the Bundesliga. We’ll all fight to the end until that happens.”

Sargent is over 4,000 miles away from his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, but has remained in close contact with his family during the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic. His future with the U.S. Men’s National Team will resume down the road, but for now it’s all about remaining safe and focused on what’s next with Bremen.

“I definitely worry about my family and friends back at home,” Sargent said. “Obviously in America it’s not a very good situation right now, it’s not good anywhere in the world, so I’m just keeping in contact with them to make sure everyone’s alright. As far as I know everyone’s doing okay so that’s the most important thing.”

The Bundesliga season could resume in mid-May pending the German Government gives the green light as well as the Health Department. Bremen will certainly need to improve their home form, which has only seen them win once out of 11 home matches this season.

Sargent may need to wait for his chance during this crucial period, but has shown he can score in the top-flight amidst several obstacles.