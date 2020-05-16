Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Brooks, McKennie, and more

The German Bundesliga returned on Saturday and John Brooks was the lone American to earn a victory in league play.

Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 road win over Augsburg. Despite being on the end of an own goal, Brooks put in a fairly strong shift in Wolfsburg’s backline, helping the visitors jump into the top six in the league table. The veteran centerback finished with a 93% passing completion rate in the match, while also winning three of five duels and successfully making two tackles.

With Freiburg, Schalke, and Hoffenheim all failing to pick up victories in Saturday’s action, Wolfsburg jumped into the final European qualification spot for now. Up next for Wolfsburg is a home date with second place Borussia Dortmund on May 23rd.

Weston McKennie went the distance for Schalke in Saturday’s Rivierderby, but was on the end of a lopsided loss at Borussia Dortmund. McKennie played the full 90 minutes in midfield, but showed signs of sloppiness with overhit passes and a failure to track back prior to one of Dortmund’s goals. He won five of seven duels and completed 81% of his passes, but eventually saw his team ousted out of the top six.

Tyler Adams returned to the RB Leipzig starting lineup, however could not help his team avoid a 1-1 home draw with Freiburg. Adams featured as a right wing back in his 69 minute shift for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. The 21-year-old failed to produce much though, failing to record a shot on goal. He completed 82% of his passes, but ultimately will be seeking better outings than Saturday’s going forward.

Elsewhere, Fabian Johnson missed Borussia Monchengladbach’s match with an injury while Timmy Chandler came off the bench for Eintracht Frankfurt. Alfredo Morales also was reduced to an appearance off the bench, but couldn’t help Fortuna Dusseldorf earn a needed win over fellow strugglers Paderborn.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

Germany

Bundesliga

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Bayer Leverkusen on Monday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Timothy Tillman and Greuther Furth face Bobby Wood and Hamburg on Sunday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Dynamo Dresden on Sunday.