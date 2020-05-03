Gareth Bale: "I'd definitely be interested in an MLS move"

Plenty of European Soccer stars have been linked with possible moves to Major League Soccer and Gareth Bale’s name just got added to the ever-growing list.

Bale, currently still with La Liga side Real Madrid, stated in an interview with International Champions Cup podcast “The Hat-Trick” his interest in the league for the future. Not only did Bale voice his opinion on the league, but hinted at a possible move for himself from Los Blancos down the road.

“I think it’s a league that’s on the up and still rising,” Bale said. “I think a lot more players want to come over to America now and play. I’d definitely be interested in it. I love going to Los Angeles on holiday and stuff like that.”

“I really, really like the league. I think it’s grown so much over the years. When we come over and play them now in preseason, the games are difficult. The standard is getting a lot better and I think all the clubs are improving, the facilities are improving, stadiums are improving.”

Since moving to Madrid in 2013, Bale has won four UEFA Champions League titles, one La Liga crown, and one Spanish Copa Del Rey title. He’s also helped Los Blancos win three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup.

After breaking onto the scene at English Premier League side Southampton, Bale eventually moved to Tottenham and put in six strong seasons for the North London club. For his career, Bale has scored 165 goals in 497 career appearances in all competitions.

However, 2019-20 has been a frustrating season for the Welsh winger, with only three goals in 18 appearances. Injuries paired with a lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane has Bale possibly on his way out of Spain in the near future.

LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy seem like the likely destinations for Bale, with both teams having plenty of top talent on their rosters. Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez are the headlining stars for the California clubs currently, but Bale could also play a major role for any team in MLS.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has the European seasons on hold, but La Liga could resume in June if all goes well. Bale could play a vital part for Real Madrid down the stretch, who remain in the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga title race.