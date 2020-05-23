SBISoccer.com

La Liga given green light to resume season on June 8

La Liga given green light to resume season on June 8

European Soccer

La Liga given green light to resume season on June 8

By 1 hour ago

By |

The Spanish La Liga has been given the green light to resume their season.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the news in a conference on Saturday. La Liga has been on hold since March 23rd, but will now take the next steps to resuming their season after training has already started for most top-flight teams.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“The time has come to resume many daily activities,” Sanchez said in a statement. “From June 8, La Liga will return. Spanish football has a huge following.”

A specific restart date is expected to be announced in the coming days, however La Liga President Javier Tebas previously stated June 12th is the hopeful choice. Clubs have been training since earlier this month in small groups of 10 players, but are yet cleared for full training sessions.

There is still plenty to play for in La Liga with El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid neck-and-neck in the league title race. Only two points separates the teams with 11 matches remaining.

In addition, Sevilla and Real Sociedad round out the top four while Getafe and Atletico Madrid also remain in the mix for European Football for next season. Espanyol, Leganes, and Mallorca are currently in the relegation zone with Celta Vigo and Eibar just outside of the bottom three.

Spain has been one of the worst countries affected by the virus with over 28,000 deaths occurring due to COVID-19. However, the daily death toll has been on the decline allowing for some normalcies to come back in the country.

, , European Soccer, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home