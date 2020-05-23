La Liga given green light to resume season on June 8

The Spanish La Liga has been given the green light to resume their season.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the news in a conference on Saturday. La Liga has been on hold since March 23rd, but will now take the next steps to resuming their season after training has already started for most top-flight teams.

The Spanish government has given the green light for the return of professional sport – including #LaLigaSantander and #LaLigaSmartBank – as of June 8th, following guidelines from the Ministry of Health.#BackToWin pic.twitter.com/OjjV61pnBf — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 23, 2020

“The time has come to resume many daily activities,” Sanchez said in a statement. “From June 8, La Liga will return. Spanish football has a huge following.”

A specific restart date is expected to be announced in the coming days, however La Liga President Javier Tebas previously stated June 12th is the hopeful choice. Clubs have been training since earlier this month in small groups of 10 players, but are yet cleared for full training sessions.

There is still plenty to play for in La Liga with El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid neck-and-neck in the league title race. Only two points separates the teams with 11 matches remaining.

In addition, Sevilla and Real Sociedad round out the top four while Getafe and Atletico Madrid also remain in the mix for European Football for next season. Espanyol, Leganes, and Mallorca are currently in the relegation zone with Celta Vigo and Eibar just outside of the bottom three.

Spain has been one of the worst countries affected by the virus with over 28,000 deaths occurring due to COVID-19. However, the daily death toll has been on the decline allowing for some normalcies to come back in the country.